Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Workiva worth $40,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,807,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Workiva by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Workiva by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $114.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.47.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $747,041.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.