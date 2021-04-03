Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,636 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Robert Half International worth $38,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

