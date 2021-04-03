Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,281 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Blackstone Group worth $41,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

