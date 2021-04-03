Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,551,448 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,551,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Summit Materials worth $38,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

