Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,546 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,546 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Silicon Laboratories worth $39,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 85,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

