Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 202,169 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,169 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Avient worth $36,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $47.95 on Friday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

