Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,220 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Tenable worth $41,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,415,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,003,148.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,228 shares of company stock worth $19,402,002. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

