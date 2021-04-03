Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,346,402 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346,402 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Americold Realty Trust worth $38,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.