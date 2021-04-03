Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 254,108 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254,108 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of CubeSmart worth $38,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $119,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 22.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 37.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

