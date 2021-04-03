Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 76,546 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,546 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $41,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,854,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after buying an additional 1,183,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,776. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HALO opened at $42.43 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

