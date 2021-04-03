Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 951,257 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 951,257 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $40,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

