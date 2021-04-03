Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of WestRock worth $40,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

