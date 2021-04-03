nYFI (N0031) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30,258.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a market cap of $367,309.50 and approximately $30,258.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00074065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00301724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00089942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00740751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015051 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars.

