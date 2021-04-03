Nyzo Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Nyzo has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $167,613.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

