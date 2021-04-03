O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

