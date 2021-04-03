Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $272.90 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $272.90 million and $26.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00140872 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org

Oasis Network Coin Trading

