OAX Hits Market Cap of $45.03 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $45.03 million and $1.26 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028019 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

