Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Tops $1.42 on Major Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002452 BTC on exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $606.31 million and approximately $49.26 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00051925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.31 or 0.00672498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

OCEAN is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.