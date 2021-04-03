OctoFi 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.80 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for $101.66 or 0.00176456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $81.07 million and $2.80 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OctoFi

OctoFi launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 797,505 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

Buying and Selling OctoFi

