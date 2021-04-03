OctoFi (OCTO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.68 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One OctoFi token can currently be bought for approximately $98.82 or 0.00165317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $78.81 million and $4.68 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OctoFi

OctoFi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 797,505 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

OctoFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

