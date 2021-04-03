Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,581 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCUL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 466,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

