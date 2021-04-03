Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Reaches $12.99 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and $4.50 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00300875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00090186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.43 or 0.00746921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

