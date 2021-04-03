Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPI. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.