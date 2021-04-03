Offshift Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.61 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Offshift has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $317,584.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00007421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,148.76 or 0.99938263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00035205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00091146 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,735,000 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

