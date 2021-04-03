OIN Finance Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. OIN Finance has a market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $436,151.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00074898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.39 or 0.00300933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00090634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.63 or 0.00750903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027702 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00015186 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,963,864 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

