OKB (OKB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $223.63 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $223.63 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $16.84 or 0.00028261 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.40 or 0.00675396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00027636 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

