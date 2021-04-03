Olyseum Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 94.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $88,758.84 and $1.24 million worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00074352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00289078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00093791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.07 or 0.00755400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,001 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

