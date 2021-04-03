OMG Network Market Capitalization Tops $970.96 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $970.96 million and $473.37 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.92 or 0.00012016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.83 or 0.00444033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

