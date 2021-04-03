Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,220,000 after acquiring an additional 232,291 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,876,000 after purchasing an additional 545,927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 622,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

