On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $405.13

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 405.13 ($5.29) and traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.23). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 421 ($5.50), with a volume of 816,839 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 405.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £662.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

On the Beach Group Company Profile (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.