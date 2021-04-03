OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of OneMain worth $17,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.73%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

