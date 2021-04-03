OneRoot Network Market Capitalization Hits $4.51 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.00 or 0.00668718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027880 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.