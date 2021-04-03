Ontology Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $595.07 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Ontology has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $595.07 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00002884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.00277183 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00017879 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

