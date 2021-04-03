Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,284,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,283,753,000 after purchasing an additional 683,580 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,576,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 46,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

