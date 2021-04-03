Opacity (OPCT) Trading 107.4% Higher Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 107.4% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $35.84 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.25 or 0.00306465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.46 or 0.00769336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00089972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00027320 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

