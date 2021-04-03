Open Governance Token (OPEN) Achieves Market Cap of $7.02 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00003255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $1.51 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00052811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00673402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00027895 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

