Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.18. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. 7,598,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $46,645,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,850,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,513,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

