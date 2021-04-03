Opium Price Up 22.6% This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Opium has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $32.23 million and approximately $59.39 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.74 or 0.00013219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00295195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00089799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00743499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00027280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015610 BTC.

About Opium

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

