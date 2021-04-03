OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Capitalization Tops $28.43 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $28.43 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00003985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00297462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.35 or 0.00749532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00089112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015449 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

