Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $41,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. United Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after buying an additional 1,496,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 233,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.93. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

