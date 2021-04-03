Oraichain Token Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $46.56 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.60 or 0.00078426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00074493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00285200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00092209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.23 or 0.00749336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00027993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Oraichain Token Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,274 tokens. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

Oraichain Token Token Trading

