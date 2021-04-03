OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. OraSure Technologies reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. 804,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,825. The company has a market cap of $840.33 million, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.