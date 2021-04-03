OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.33 million, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,087,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,574,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 212,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

