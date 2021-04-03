Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.56 Billion (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $132.44 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00005740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 30.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.81 or 0.00669949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027847 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

ORC is a token. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

