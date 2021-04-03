Orbs Hits One Day Volume of $123.02 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orbs has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $567.79 million and $123.02 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.11 or 0.00676998 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027463 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.