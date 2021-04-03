Origin Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $7.31 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and $99,481.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00073284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00302006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.17 or 0.00765686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00089599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027197 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,352,751 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

