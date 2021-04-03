Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Hits $1.78 on Major Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 84.8% higher against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $489.42 million and approximately $84.69 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00667594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00027991 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,843,834 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

