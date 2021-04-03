OSA Token Price Hits $0.0001 (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One OSA Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OSA Token has a total market cap of $164,258.94 and $4,737.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OSA Token has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00667594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00027991 BTC.

OSA Token Profile

OSA Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 coins. The Reddit community for OSA Token is https://reddit.com/r/OSADC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc

According to CryptoCompare, “OSA Decentralized (OSA DC) is a real-life blockchain and AI application for retail, the world’s biggest industry. The decentralized marketplace provides AI-driven solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and consumers. More than 10 global retailers and manufacturers already use the solution, which may become part of OSA DC decentralized marketplace in the future. Systematic inefficiencies cost the retail industry approximately $500 billion annually. OSA DC neutralizes these inefficiencies by uniting disconnected parties (manufacturers, retailers, consumers, and third parties) within a single Ecosystem, thus fixing three major issues that hinder the retail industry today: 1 – Inventory tracking Inventory tracking: the blockchain will reduce overstocking and understocking, problems that cost retailers $400 billion every year. 2 – Consumer trust Consumer trust: the blockchain’s immutable ledger will provide more reliable product data to prevent businesses from abusing consumer trust. 3 – Product waste Product waste: OSA DC will minimize supply chain product waste that loses retailers $100 billion in potential profits annually. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OSA Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

