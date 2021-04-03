Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

