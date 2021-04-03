Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.00

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as high as C$3.08. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 349,200 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.35.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,232,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,651,687.80. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,742.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,232,742. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 54,300 shares of company stock worth $160,142 and have sold 254,134 shares worth $782,140.

About Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

